Arrangements in place for Tuesday’s local body ward bypolls: State Election Commission

Arrangements have been completed for holding byelections in 49 local body wards in Kerala on Tuesday, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan has said.

Six municipality wards, one district panchayat ward and four block panchayat wards are among the local body wards going to the polling booths in this round. The 49 wards have, in all, 1,63,639 voters, including 86,228 women, 77,409 men, and two transgender voters. The votes will be counted on Wednesday.

Voters can use any of the following documents to establish their identity — Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card, photo-affixed SSLC book, photo-affixed passbook issued by nationalised banks issued within six months of the bypoll, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.

The indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand of voters in July 30 byelections. The Commission decided to make the change as the impression of the ink applied on the index finger of the left hand of voters for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, in many cases, has not fully faded.

The 49 wards include Vellanad ward in Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. The municipal wards include Cheruvallimukku and Thottavaram wards in Attingal municipality, Pettanad in Thodupuzha municipality, Podiyad in Malappuram municipality, Peringalam in Thalassery municipality, and Khasilen in Kasaragod municipality.

