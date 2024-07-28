GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrangements in place for Tuesday’s local body ward bypolls: State Election Commission

Byelections in 49 local body wards. The wards have 1,63,639 voters

Published - July 28, 2024 06:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements have been completed for holding byelections in 49 local body wards in Kerala on Tuesday, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan has said.

Six municipality wards, one district panchayat ward and four block panchayat wards are among the local body wards going to the polling booths in this round. The 49 wards have, in all, 1,63,639 voters, including 86,228 women, 77,409 men, and two transgender voters. The votes will be counted on Wednesday. 

Voters can use any of the following documents to establish their identity — Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card, photo-affixed SSLC book, photo-affixed passbook issued by nationalised banks issued within six months of the bypoll, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.

The indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand of voters in July 30 byelections. The Commission decided to make the change as the impression of the ink applied on the index finger of the left hand of voters for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, in many cases, has not fully faded.

The 49 wards include Vellanad ward in Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. The municipal wards include Cheruvallimukku and Thottavaram wards in Attingal municipality, Pettanad in Thodupuzha municipality, Podiyad in Malappuram municipality, Peringalam in Thalassery municipality, and Khasilen in Kasaragod municipality.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.