Arrangements in place for T.N. cancer patients: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that Kerala, with the assistance of the Tamil Nadu government and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here, has made arrangements to give follow-up care to patients from Kanyakumari and other border districts.

A total of 560 persons from Kanyakumari and neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu are regular patients at the RCC. It had made arrangements for the patients to get continued follow-up care, including consultation, chemotherapy, palliative and other supportive treatment at the Kanyakumari district hospital, Mr. Vijayan said.