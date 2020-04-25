Kerala

Arrangements in place for T.N. cancer patients: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File   | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that Kerala, with the assistance of the Tamil Nadu government and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here, has made arrangements to give follow-up care to patients from Kanyakumari and other border districts.

A total of 560 persons from Kanyakumari and neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu are regular patients at the RCC. It had made arrangements for the patients to get continued follow-up care, including consultation, chemotherapy, palliative and other supportive treatment at the Kanyakumari district hospital, Mr. Vijayan said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 5:14:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/arrangements-in-place-for-tn-cancer-patients-pinarayi-vijayan/article31428672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY