Arrangements in place for T.N. cancer patients: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that Kerala, with the assistance of the Tamil Nadu government and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here, has made arrangements to give follow-up care to patients from Kanyakumari and other border districts.
A total of 560 persons from Kanyakumari and neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu are regular patients at the RCC. It had made arrangements for the patients to get continued follow-up care, including consultation, chemotherapy, palliative and other supportive treatment at the Kanyakumari district hospital, Mr. Vijayan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.