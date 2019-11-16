Arrangements in place for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The Travancore Devaswom Board, government departments and agencies have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrim season at Sabarimala beginning Sunday.

The Sabarimala Sanitation Society has deployed 900 sanitation workers for cleaning work at Pampa, Nilackal and the Sannidhanam during the pilgrim season.

District Collector P.B. Noohu visited the base camps of Nilackal and Pampa to take stock of the situation there on Friday.

The TDB has provided pilgrim shelters that can accommodate 9,000 people at Nilackal, besides providing 1,090 toilets, 60 bathrooms, and an Annadana Mandapam there, according to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. He said parking facility for 9,000 vehicles has been provided at Nilackal and parking lots for another 2,000 vehicles are getting ready at the base camp.

Incinerators

The TDB environment wing has completed the repair and maintenance of the incinerators at Nilackal, Pampa and Sabarimala. The maintenance of the sewage treatment plants at Pampa and the Sannidhanam has been carried out.

Devaswom executive officer Rajendra Prasad told The Hindu that the board has kept a buffer stock of 21 lakh cans (250 ml each) of Aravana and three packets of Appam as on Friday afternoon.

Annadanam

The board would begin Annadanam at Sabarimala from Saturday evening.

Besides the TDB, the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom and the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom have been given permission for conducting Annadanam at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal.

KSRTC services

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has opened its seasonal depot at Pampa, besides starting special Pampa services from its depots in different parts of the State. A temporary pilgrim shelter which can accommodate 3,000 pilgrims has been erected at Pampa Manalpuram as an alternative to the Ramamurthy Mandapam that was washed away in the deluge of August last. The KSRTC opened a control room at the Chengannur railway station on Friday. The Akhila Bharatha Ayyapa Seva Sanghom has also opened a seasonal camp for pilgrims near the Chengannur railway station.

Oxygen parlours, drinking water kiosks, and emergency medical centres have been provided along the Pampa-Sannidhanam trekking path, Mr Surendran said.

The Cardiology Centres at Neelimala and Appachimedu started functioning along with the government hospitals at Pampa, the Sannidhanam, and Nilackal on Saturday.