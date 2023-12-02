Arrangements in place for Navakerala Sadas in Idukki

December 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

All arrangements are in place for the Navakerala Sadas to be held in the five Assembly constituencies in Idukki district on December 10, 11 and 12.

District Collector Sheeba George reviewed the preparations of the Navakerala Sadas in the district. On Saturday, a training programme for selected officials from various departments was held at the Collectorate conference hall. Addressing the training programme, Ms George said that the Idukki district was ready to welcome the Navakerala Sadas. “Navakerala Sadas will provide a new experience to the people in Idukki. The organising committees were functioning at full level in five constituencies in Idukki.” said the Collector. Officials said that 20 counters would be set up in each constituency to collect the complaints.

According to officials, elaborate arrangements have been made in Thodupuzha, Devikulam, Idukki, Peermade, and Udumbanchola, where the programme will be held.

According to officials, Thodupuzha constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at Thodupuzha Gandhi Square ground on December 10 at 6 p.m.; Idukki constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at Cheruthoni new bus stand ground on December 11 at 9.30 a.m., Devikulam constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at Adimali Viswadeepthi Public School on December 11 at 3 p.m., Udumbanchola constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at Nedumkandam St. Sebastian’s School ground on December 11 at 6 p.m. The Cabinet meeting will be held at Thekkady on December 12. Peermade constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at Vandiperiyar panchayat Mini Stadium at 11 a.m.

