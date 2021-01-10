Arrangements in place for Makaravilakku

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on January 14.
The rituals during the day will begin with a Nirmalyadarshanam at 5 a.m., to be followed by a Ganapathi Homam. The auspicious Makarasamkrama puja will begin at 8.14 a.m. The sanctum sanatorium will be closed at 1 a.m. after Uchapooja and reopen later at 5 p.m.
The Thiruvabharanam procession will be accorded a reception at Sharamkuthi by 5.30 p.m. A team led by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will receive the box carrying the Thiruvabharam at the sannidhanam.
After decorating the Ayyappa idol with the Thiruvabharanam, the Mahadeeparadhana will be held at 6.30 p.m. This will be followed by the lighting of the Makaravilakku at Ponnambalamedu.
After performing the Kalamezhuthupattu at Manimandapam, Ezhunellathu to the 18 holy steps will be held. The Ezhunellathu to Sharamkuthi will be held on January 19. The Makaravilakku festival will draw to a close after performing Guruthy at Malikappuram and the temple will close by 6.30 a.m. the next day.
