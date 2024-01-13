Arrangements in place for Makaravilakku festival; 1,000 more police personnel to be deployed

January 13, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

An additional batch of 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, which falls on Monday.

A decision to this effect was arrived at a meeting convened by State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb here on Saturday to review the security arrangements for the festival. “The additional batch, comprising four superintendents and 19 deputy superintendents, will be deployed at strategic points such as the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, and Pandithavalam,” he says.

To facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims downhill after the Makarajyothi darshan, an exit plan has been prepared. All arrangements, including proper lighting at places where devotees converge to witness the Makarajyothi (sacred light), have been completed.

As many as four exit routes will be opened to facilitate the return of pilgrims to the Pampa base camp. Those stationed at Pandithavalam Junction are required to move through the right of the Malikappuram temple and proceed to the jeep road by crossing the Bailey bridge behind the Annadana Mandapam.

The second route takes a left turn from Pandithavalam Junction via the path below the Darshana complex and Koprakkalam to reach KSEB Junction and will join the jeep road.

The third route starts from the Malaikappuram side via the main Nadapandal and flyover to reach KSEB Junction before proceeding to the jeep road. Those at the back of the northern temple entrance should proceed via the Devaswom mess area and Bhasmakulam to reach the Bailey bridge and then move towards the jeep road.

To ensure that the rush on the hillock remains under control, no pilgrim will be allowed to trek from Pampa to the hill temple after 11.30 a.m. on Monday. Authorities are expecting between 1.5 and two lakh devotees to be present on the hillock during the day. The Travancore Devaswom Board has stocked 77 lakh biscuits for distribution at different points during the Makaravilakku day.

Joint searches in coordination with other law enforcement agencies are being carried out in the forest areas and along its fringes.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will deploy 800 buses on Makaravilakku day to facilitate smooth return of pilgrims after the pilgrimage. The buses will be parked at the designated area from Pampa Hilltop to Elavungal and will operate till January 20 night. Long-haul services will be operated from Pampa till 4 a.m. on January 21.

