Arrangements in place for Kerala University exams

11 centres arranged outside varsity’s jurisdiction for offline exams

As many as 435 students will appear for the final-semester examinations to be conducted by the University of Kerala from 11 examination centres outside its jurisdiction. All arrangements have been made for the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations that will commence on June 28 and 29 respectively.

While BSc and BCom examinations will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., BA examinations will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to prevent crowding at the examination centres.

The university will pay a fee of ₹5,000 to examination centres that will accommodate less than 500 students and ₹10,000 to those with more than 500 students. The students had been given the option to choose examination centres near their homes so as to avoid travelling long distances.

Discussions have been conducted by Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai and Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar with affiliated colleges, principals, examination board chairpersons and representatives of teachers’ organisations for the smooth conduct of examinations. The examinations are being held in offline mode amid COVID-19-related concerns raised by students.

Special exams

The university has prohibited COVID-19-infected students from appearing for the examinations. These students will be allowed to appear for a special examination later upon submission of medical documents.