Arrangements in place for counting of votes in Wayanad, says Collector

All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes in Wayanad, District Collector and District Election Officer Adeela Abdulla has said.
The counting will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is expected that the first results will be announced by 9 a.m.
The counting of votes in grama panchayats under the Mananthavady block will be held at St. Patrick’s School, Mananthavady; under the Sulthan Bathery block panchayat at Assumption High School, Sulthan Bathery; under the Panamaram block panchayat at Government Higher Secondary School, Panamaram, and under the Kalpetta block at SKMJ High School.
The counting of votes in Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady municipalities will be held at SDM Lower Primary School, Assumption U.P. School, Sulthan Bathery, and Government Higher Secondary School, Mananthavady, respectively.
As many as 1,300 trained officials had been deployed for vote counting, said Ms. Abdulla. Postal votes will be counted at the mini conference hall at the Collectorate here. As many as 138 tables have been arranged for counting votes in those centres and each table will be managed by three officials.
All the counting centres were disinfected on Tuesday, she added. Ms. Abdulla visited all the centres and assessed the arrangements there.
