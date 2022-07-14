Arrangements in place for ‘bali’ at Aruvikkara

Rituals will begin at 4 a.m. on July 28

Rituals will begin at 4 a.m. on July 28

Elaborate arrangements have been made for offering ‘bali’ at Aruvikkara in connection with Karkidaka Vavu on July 28. Aruvikkara grama panchayat president Kalathara Madhu said the ‘bali’ rituals would begin at 4 a.m. at the dam site that day.

Restrictions had been imposed on offering bali against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic in the past couple of years. The arrangements this year have been made considering the likelihood of huge crowds. Nearly 500 people can offer bali simultaneously. The rituals will be held the ‘bali mandapam’ and ‘bali kadavu.’

Exhibition

The Aruvikkara grama panchayat will also organise an agriculture-industry exhibition in connection with Vavu bali at the dam site from July 23 to 28. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the fair on July 23 evening.

Coupons

Exhibition and sale of products of government and quasi-government institutions, trade organisations, nurseries, and Kudumbashree enterprises will be part of the fair. Automotive exhibition and amusement park for children will be arranged. Coupons for offering bali can be purchased in advance for ₹50 from the welcome committee office at the dam site from July 23.

Control rooms of the police, revenue, Fire and Rescue Services, and Health department will function to meet any emergency.