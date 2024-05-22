Arrangements for counting of votes reviewed

A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Wednesday reviewed preparations for counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha and Mavelikara constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The votes polled in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency will be counted at St. Joseph’s College for Women, Alappuzha and St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha. The counting of votes polled in the Mavelikara Lok Sabha seat will take place at Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara.

Officials said the strong room would be opened after 7 a.m. and counting would begin at 8 a.m. Postal ballots will be counted first.

Additional District Magistrate Vinod Raj, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John, Election Deputy Collector G.S. Radhesh, representatives of various political parties and others attended the meeting.