 Arrangements for counting day in progress  

The preliminary works for counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections have begun in the district, Collector N. Devidas said at a meeting held in the presence of candidates and their representatives on Friday.

A first round of randomisation of officials for counting duty was also carried out after the meeting. Officials for counting duty in all 11 Assembly constituencies of the district were appointed through Order software. In the first stage, it will be possible to know whether the officials have counting duty and in the second round of randomisation on the day before counting (June 3), the Assembly segment duty will be known. After the randomisation on the morning of the counting day, the counting duty information will be made clear.

974 officers

A total of 974 officers, including reserve persons, will be appointed for EVM counting. A team consists of one counting supervisor, two counting assistants and one micro observer. While 30 tables have been set up for counting postal ballots, 42 counting supervisors, 84 counting assistants and 42 micro observers will be appointed.

Postal ballots

A total of 8,599 postal ballots have been received, including those of people above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities and essential service voters who have cast their postal vote under Form 12A. A total of 3,449 postal ballots were also received through Form 12 (officials having vote in Kollam Lok Sabha constituency working in other districts).

Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for soldiers will be accepted till the day before the counting of votes.