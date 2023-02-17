ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements for Attukal Pongala nearing completion

February 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

3,000 police personnel, including 700 women, will be deployed for maintaining security. Collector chairs meeting to review preparations

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 3,000 police personnel, including 700 women, will be deployed for maintaining security at the Attukal Pongala. The Pongala will be held on March 7.

Arrangements by various departments in connection with the festival are in the last phase. A meeting chaired by District Collector Geromic George at the Collectorate here on Friday reviewed the arrangements.

Steps to install CCTV cameras and information boards will begin soon.

On the health front, 27 ambulances will be arranged for the Pongala. Of these, 10 will be from the Health department, two will be 108 ambulances, and three from the city Corporation. The Indian Medical Association will arrange five ambulances, and private hospitals will provide seven.

Besides these, eight ambulances of the Fire and Rescue Services will also be available. The Fire and Rescue Services will also deploy 475 personnel, including 140 civil defence volunteers.

Control room

A control room will open near the Attukal Bhagavathy temple on February 27. A special office of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation too will begin functioning on the temple premises the same day.

Joint squads of the Suchitwa Mission and the city Corporation will conduct inspections at various places. The Food Safety department has already issued guidelines for food entrepreneurs to ensure food safety.

Works undertaken by the Public Works department, Kerala Water Authority, and the Irrigation department at various places will be completed by February 25.

Trees in the Manacaud market that posed an obstacle had been cleared.

Work at seven places on Corporation roads is nearing completion.

Subcollector Aswathy Srinivas and officials of various departments participated in the review meeting.

