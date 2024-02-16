Arrangements for Attukal Pongala in full swing

February 16, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Arrangements are in full swing in the State capital for the Attukal Pongala on February 25.

At a press conference here on Friday, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said administrative sanction for ₹2.47 crore had been received from the government for emergency works to be completed by various government departments in connection with the festival.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Nagaraju Chakilam said the police have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. Security arrangements are divided into two phases: from February 17 to 23 and from February 25 to 26.

Law and order

In the first phase, 750 police personnel would be deployed, and in the second 3,500 personnel under the supervision of four superintendents of police. The arrangements include 10 aid posts, 33 picket posts, 15 foot patrol, four jeep patrol, five bike patrol, and four vehicle checking points.

On February 25, foot and vehicle patrol would be intensified in a 10-km radius of the temple.

Shadow police would be deployed in areas that see large gatherings.

Mufti women police personnel trained in self-defence will also be on duty. A 24-hour control room and an attached women control room had been set up. Besides, 180 CCTV cameras drone camera too had been deployed at four locations.

Sub-Collector Aswathy Srinivas said the Fire and Rescue Services had set up two control rooms. Four hundred personnel, including civil defence volunteers, had been deployed. A 24-hour control room at the District Medical Office would coordinate all teams, including four sanitation teams, seven public health teams. Twenty ambulances and a 24-hour paediatric team in connection with Kuthiyottam had been arranged. Sixteen urban health centres and five private hospitals were on standby. Private health associations had released seven ambulances, she said.

Works done

KSEB had completed repair of 3,672 street lights. Squads had been formed by Food Safety, Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology, and Pollution Control Board to conduct inspections.

Road works were also being completed. Work on some SmartCity roads was incomplete. These would be made fit for offering Pongala by filling trenched and covering them with slabs by February 20, she said. On stretches where this was not possible, warning boards would be put up. Corporation and PWD road works would be completed by Saturday.

Maintenance of 29 KRFB roads had been completed, and one would finish by February 22. The rest would be made ready for offering Pongala.

The Health department too has made elaborate arrangements. Services of doctors, staff nurses, and attenders in two shifts would be made available at the temple. Two 108 ambulances would be available.

Ten medical teams, including doctors and ambulance, will be on standby at various spots in the city from February 24 till the Pongala festival draws to a close. Sixteen urban health centres in the city will function as field hospitals to provide first aid. Government Medical College Hospital here will function as a centre to respond to critical emergencies. Thirty beds and a special ICU have been made ready in the event of burn injuries.