Arrangements for Aranmula boat race reviewed

Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA
September 05, 2022 22:53 IST

Even as Aranmula is slowly waking up to a festival mood, authorities have reviewed the arrangements in place for the Uthrittathi boat race on September 11. As many as 52 snakeboats (palliyodams ) are slated to take part in the annual regatta.

The meeting, convened by Health Minister Veena George and District Collector Divya S. Iyer recently, directed the Major Irrigation department to expedite the removal of silt from the banks of the Pampa to facilitate free movement of the palliyodams. In case of a sharp fall in the water level in the Pampa, more water will be released from the Maniyar dam.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, meanwhile, has been asked to run special services to the venue from Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Pandalam and Pathanamthitta. The Public Works department has been entrusted with the duty of clearing the encroachment on the east side road of the temple. The Deputy Chief Engineer of the Kerala State Electricity Board has been tasked to take necessary steps to illuminate the roads in Aranmula and nearby panchayats.

A strong police contingent comprising 619 officials will be deployed at the venue, besides 50 fire and security personnel and three scuba diving teams.

The annual water carnival, which marks the anniversary of the idol installation at the Sree Parthasarathy temple, is regarded as the oldest event of its kind in the State. The event, however, remained subdued over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions on participation of the boats as well as the public.

