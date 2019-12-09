Arrangements begin for Maramon Convention

The Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA), organisers of the Maramon Convention, has launched elaborate preparations for the 125th Christian religious meet to be held on the riverbed of the Pampa at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, from February 9 to 16.

The MTEA has started construction of a large pandal at the traditional venue of the event.

Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa, MTEA president, inaugurated the work on the pandal at the convention venue on Sunday.

Fr. George Abraham Kottanad, MTEA general secretary, presided over the function.

Annapoornadevi, president, district panchayat; C.V. Varghese, Anil Maramon and Fr. Samuel Santhoshom, MTEA office-bearers; P.P. Achenkunju, trustee of Mar Thoma Church; Jose P. Vayackal, Sheeba Thomas, Rony Scaria, Aneesh Kunnappuzha and Bijilib P. Easow, managing committee members; and C.V. Gopalakrishnan Nair, vice president, Thottappuzhasserry grama panchayat, attended the function.

Fr. Kottanad said that Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church Joseph Mar Thoma would inaugurate the meet on February 9 afternoon.

World renowned evangelists would be the key speakers at the week-long convention, he said.

Bishops attached to the Mar Thoma Church would also address different sessions of the meet.