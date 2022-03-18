Arrangements begin for Kudumbashree’s Saras Mela

Arrangements have begun for the seventh Saras Mela to be organised by the Kudumbashree mission in the district from March 30.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Saras Mela at Nishagandhi auditorium on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises on March 30 evening.

On Friday, Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the Saras organising committee office. It will function at the Kerala Water Authority guest house at Vellayambalam. An executive committee meeting held after the inauguration prepared the programme for the 12-day fair.

More than 700 women from various States and Union Territories will reach the district as part of the Saras Mela. Products such as handicrafts, apparel, and forest produce from women entrepreneurs will be displayed in 250 stalls.

Another highlight is the ‘India Food Court’ that will bring together culinary delights from across the country to the city for 10 days.

The fair will have seminars in which prominent cultural leaders will take part. Performances by Kudumbashree members, BUDS school students, and Balasabha children will be held. Mega shows to enliven the city nights will also be organised as part of the fair.