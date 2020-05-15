Arrange travel facilities for teachers: KSTU

Thiruvananthapuram

15 May 2020 22:41 IST

With valuation for SSLC papers except for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Arabic, Urdu, and Sanskrit set to begin at centralised camps in the State on Monday, the Kerala School Teachers’ Union (KSTU) has demanded special travel arrangements for teachers in the wake of lack of public transport.

Similar arrangements should be made for students to appear for the remaining examinations from May 26, the union said in a statement here on Friday.

Attendance at higher secondary exam valuation camp that was under way was around 40%. The SSLC valuation was to be held at 54 centres across four zones, with each zone covering three to four districts.

Earlier, teachers who had to travel to other districts would stay there during the duration of the valuation. This was not possible now. Teachers from districts that were not near the location of camp centres should not be forced to participate in the valuation. Instead, maximum teachers from the district concerned should be put on duty, the statement said.