Kerala

Arrange travel facilities for teachers: KSTU

With valuation for SSLC papers except for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Arabic, Urdu, and Sanskrit set to begin at centralised camps in the State on Monday, the Kerala School Teachers’ Union (KSTU) has demanded special travel arrangements for teachers in the wake of lack of public transport.

Similar arrangements should be made for students to appear for the remaining examinations from May 26, the union said in a statement here on Friday.

Attendance at higher secondary exam valuation camp that was under way was around 40%. The SSLC valuation was to be held at 54 centres across four zones, with each zone covering three to four districts.

Earlier, teachers who had to travel to other districts would stay there during the duration of the valuation. This was not possible now. Teachers from districts that were not near the location of camp centres should not be forced to participate in the valuation. Instead, maximum teachers from the district concerned should be put on duty, the statement said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:43:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/arrange-travel-facilities-for-teachers-kstu/article31596116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY