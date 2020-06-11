Kerala

Arrange facilities for special children: panel

‘Make available services of sign language experts and Braille study material’

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday directed the government to arrange special facilities for differently abled students to get the benefits of online classes. Services of sign language experts and Braille study material should be made available to such students, it said.

The commission was acting on a petition by the State coordinator of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan. The petition said that mentally challenged children and those with learning disabilities and other challenges were not getting the benefits of the online classes. Steps should be taken to provide the services of those familiar with sign language and ensure facilities for visually challenged students too while conducting the online classes, the petitioner said.

Commission member K. Nazeer observed that children with special needs needed the services of sign language experts and Braille facilities so that the Right to Education Act could be implemented efficiently.

‘Issue order’

The commission directed the General Education Secretary, Director of General Education, KITE Chief Executive Officer and the CBSE Regional Officer to issue orders to ensure that physically and mentally challenged children were getting the online class facility and were included in the education process.

Steps should be taken in this regard, and report submitted on the action taken in 30 days, it said.

The commission had earlier directed that with the government starting online education, it should ensure that all students get opportunities for the same.

