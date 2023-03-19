ADVERTISEMENT

Arrange facilities for exam preparations in school in morning: panel

March 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

With the temperature rising, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that arrangements be made for students from Classes 1 to 9 to come to school in the morning and study for their annual examinations.

A division bench of commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar and member P.P. Shyamaladevi asked the Director of General Education to take steps in this connection.

The annual examinations for Classes 1 to 9 got under way on March 13 and will go on till March 30. These are being held in the afternoon as SSLC and Plus Two examinations are scheduled in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission said it would be beneficial if facilities could be arranged for students to reach school and study for the annual examinations before daytime temperature rises. Since all government and aided schools were included in mid-day meal scheme, making the aforesaid arrangements would not be difficult, it said.

Annual examinations for lower and upper primary classes were held in the morning till now. With temperature rising, conduct of the examinations in the afternoon could lead to health problems among lower primary students. Hence, the Commission should intervene to get the examination timings changed, a complaint from residents of Kozhikode to the Commission said.

The Commission asked for an action-taken report within 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US