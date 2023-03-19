Arrange facilities for exam preparations in school in morning: panel

March 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With the temperature rising, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that arrangements be made for students from Classes 1 to 9 to come to school in the morning and study for their annual examinations.

A division bench of commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar and member P.P. Shyamaladevi asked the Director of General Education to take steps in this connection.

The annual examinations for Classes 1 to 9 got under way on March 13 and will go on till March 30. These are being held in the afternoon as SSLC and Plus Two examinations are scheduled in the morning.

The Commission said it would be beneficial if facilities could be arranged for students to reach school and study for the annual examinations before daytime temperature rises. Since all government and aided schools were included in mid-day meal scheme, making the aforesaid arrangements would not be difficult, it said.

Annual examinations for lower and upper primary classes were held in the morning till now. With temperature rising, conduct of the examinations in the afternoon could lead to health problems among lower primary students. Hence, the Commission should intervene to get the examination timings changed, a complaint from residents of Kozhikode to the Commission said.

The Commission asked for an action-taken report within 30 days.