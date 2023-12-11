ADVERTISEMENT

Arraign Chief Minister as first accused, demands Satheesan

December 11, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - KOCHI

Attack on protesters during Navakerala Sadas

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be arraigned as the first accused in the criminal cases registered in connection with the Navakerala Sadas, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the criminal gangs of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which were escorting the bus on which the Chief Minister and the Ministers were travelling, were attacking those who were protesting against the government.

The criminals had cruelly attacked a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist in Kochi recently. It was the support given by the Chief Minister that encouraged the criminals to attack their own party members. The Chief Minister was still justifying the attacks on the protesters, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was carrying out a political campaign at the expense of the taxpayers of the State. The government could not even make proper arrangements at the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US