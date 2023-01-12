Arputhammal keeps her promise to Kerala

January 12, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Arputhammal had promised to bring her son A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to Kerala when he is set free from jail. She had visited the State many times in the course of her 30-year-long legal fight seeking his release.

Attending a session along with her son at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on Thursday, Ms. Arputhammal said she had kept her promise now. “When I first met reporters in Thiruvananthapuram in the 90s, I had asked them if they will print whatever I say. I told them otherwise I will not talk. They told me, this is Kerala, not Tamil Nadu, you can talk freely, we will publish it,” she said. Ms. Arputhammal pointed out that the people of Kerala discussed details of the case in a better way. “In my place, people are afraid to talk about it,” she added.

Mr. Perarivalan said he was an atheist and came from a family, members of whom were followers of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramaswami Naicker. They were also part of the Dravidian movement. In the 80s, there was a common sympathy for the Tamil Eelam movement in Sri Lanka as well. He was trapped in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case because he happened to hold a diploma in Electronics and Communications Technology. Mr. Perarivalan claimed that the investigation officials seemed determined to involve him in it when he told them about his educational background. “They claimed I knew what is IED [improvised explosive device] because I studied electronics. At that time, I had heard only about LED [light emitting diode],” he said. Mr. Perarivalan was released by the Supreme Court in May last year.

“For a common man to do uncommon things, you need a pillar of strength. For me, it is my mother. She did not fight for me alone, but it was for everyone who suffered injustice,” Mr. Perarivalan said. The discussion was moderated by journalist Anusree, who translated his memoirs into Malayalam.