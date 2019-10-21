Around the world, to create awareness of disability

Prajith Jayapal is about to set out on a round-the-world trip in 365 days. This quadriplegic man from Kozhikode had scripted history in 2018 driving a car from Kozhikode to Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Encouraged by the response to his national tour and the level of awareness of disabilities that he could create, Prajith has taken up the new challenge.

“I would be the first ever quadriplegic to drive around the world,” Prajith told The Hindu.

Prajith has been paralysed below neck since a car accident almost a decade ago. He has set up Divyang Foundation, an organisation to aid differently abled people.

He would set out on the world tour on December 3, 2019, World Disability Day, and will be back in India the same day in 2020.

80,177 km

“I plan to cover 80 countries and drive 80,177 km,” he said.

Prajith has a larger goal in this, apart from bringing to focus the discrimination faced by differently abled persons across the world. He plans to organise an International Ability Expo in Kerala in 2021, which will have exhibitions, scientists, medicines, scholarships — everything that concerns differently abled persons — under one roof.

“The ability expo will be an organisation that will travel around the world addressing the needs of the differently abled. We plan to make all medicines available everywhere,” he said.

Prajith also plans to build enough pressure on the governments to ensure accessibility and parking facilities for differently abled people.

He will be accompanied on the trip by a caretaker and a car mechanic. The car will be shipped between continents.

Sponsors

The specially designed Tata Hexa car is being sponsored by Tata Motors while Rotary Club Calicut Beach and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Feroke Metro chapter will assist him in other aspects such as visa and accommodation across the world.

However, he is yet to find funds for the shipping and fuel and is looking out for sponsors.