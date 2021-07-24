Around 30 passengers injured in accident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 July 2021 01:03 IST

Nearly 30 passengers were injured when the KSRTC bus they were travelling in rammed a tipper lorry at the Kallambalam junction along the National Highway 66 on Friday.

The incident occurred around 8.45 a.m. when the over-speeding Thiruvananthapuram-bound bus that came from Alappuzha crashed into the stone-laden lorry that came from Nagaroor and was taken a turn towards Kollam.

Several passengers sustained injuries on their heads and faces after hitting the window grills and seats in front of them. The wind shield of the bus was also completely shattered.

The bus driver, Manoj of Alappuzha, suffered significant injuries after getting stuck within the mangled remains of the driver’s cabin. He had to be rescued by the Kallambalam police and passers by, following which he was admitted at the Parippally Medical College Hospital. As many as 26 passengers were admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic could be restored along the National Highway only after 30 minutes. A fire force team from Navaikulam was pressed into action to move the bus and lorry to the roadside.