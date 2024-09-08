Around 20 flights delayed as ground handling staff go on strike in Thiruvananthapuram airport

Around 20 flight services were delayed by over 30 minutes on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport following an indefinite strike declared by a group of ground handling staff of the Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

The strike that began at 10 p.m. on Saturday delayed several flights. It was called off around 2.30 p.m. on Sunday following conciliatory talks between the striking staff and the management in the presence of Regional Labour Commissioner Rohit Mani Tiwari.

Though no services were cancelled, flights got delayed, mainly due to delays in baggage processing and related works.

Extra staff deployed

A statement issued by the airport operator said additional manpower had been deployed in view of the strike. However, around 20 services that make use of the ground-handling service of Air India SATS were delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Trade unions led by the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU ) had joined the strike, demanding salary revision and bonus allowances.

Demands agreed

The demands put forth by the striking staff were agreed upon by the management in the conciliatory meeting, said office-bearers of the striking ground staff.

The majority of the airlines operating from the Thiruvananthapuram airport make use of the ground handling services of the Air India SATS.