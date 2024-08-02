GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army’s Jaki, Dixie and Sara search for life under rubble in landslides-hit Wayanad

The highly trained canines brought from Dog Training Faculty of RVC Centre and College in Meerut

Published - August 02, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI
Army personnel with a sniffer dog during a search-and-rescue operation at a landslides-hit area in Wayanad.

Army personnel with a sniffer dog during a search-and-rescue operation at a landslides-hit area in Wayanad.

Three Labrador dogs of the Indian Army — Jaki, Dixie, and Sara — are working tirelessly to help locate survivors trapped under the debris in the landslides-ravaged areas of Wayanad.

These highly trained canines are working alongside their human counterparts, braving challenging conditions such as mud, slush and rain to sniff out lives.

The dogs are using their keen sense of smell to help find survivors.

The canines were brought from the Dog Training Faculty (DTF) of RVC Centre and College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The faculty, designated as a centre of excellence in dog training, trains dogs in nine specialties, including search and rescue.

The canines brought to Wayanad are Specialist Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs, trained to identify and indicate human scent under rubble, according to Defence sources.

They undergo 12 weeks of basic training, followed by 24 weeks of trade training, to prepare them for this critical responsibility.

These dogs can detect human body scent even under 10-12 ft of rubble. When they get human scent under rubble, they indicate the presence of humans to their handlers, who then dig and recover live or dead bodies.

These dogs have been previously deployed with great success, sources added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.