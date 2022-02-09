Army wins Kerala’s heart

The Indian Army on Wednesday won Kerala’s hearts by rescuing R. Babu, a 23-year-old hiker who was caught in a crevice while climbing the steep Cherad Hill at Malampuzha, near here.

The entire State was in prayers for the youngster as the efforts to rescue him from the dangerous cleft on the 1,000-metre high hill went in vain until the arrival of the Army on Tuesday night.

Concerns over Babu’s health increased as he spent two whole nights and nearly two days in the crevice without food and water, and was exposed to extreme heat as well as cold.

Malampuzha, with giant granite rocks of the Western Ghats, is one of the hottest areas in Kerala. The area where he got stuck was infested with wild animals, including elephants and leopards.

Desperation was palpable on the faces of those involved in the rescue efforts, including District Collector Mrunmai Joshi and teams of Fire and Rescue, the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Clinging to hopes

Everyone clung on to hopes as two rock climbing expert teams of the Indian Army reached the spot from Bengaluru and Wellington. On Tuesday night itself, the Army team established contact with Babu and reassured him that he would be rescued soon.

“Don’t worry. We are here to rescue you. Stay calm. Please don’t exert yourself by shouting back,” a soldier was heard shouting from the cliff top.

The rescue

At the break of dawn, V. Balakrishnan aka Bala, a soldier from Tamil Nadu, began his descent through the 90 degree steep rock. By 8.30 a.m., the soldier reached Babu and provided him with water and food.

With rope strapped to his waste and lifting Babu on his shoulders, Bala climbed up the rock. By 10 a.m., the mood at the hilltop became that of jubilation.

“Very thanks, Indian Army… Thanks, Bala, Deepak, MRC (Madras Regimental Centre),” Babu said in excitement. He kissed the soldiers on their cheeks and said in broken Hindi that they brought him back to life. In jubilation, they shouted Jai Indian Army, Jai NDRF, Jai Kerala Police.

Excitement and jubilation was palpable across the social media with almost all political leaders, including MPs and MLAs, sharing the Army’s adventurous rescue work. They all saluted the Army for saving a human life.

Babu’s mother Rasheeda was in tears with joy as she thanked the soldiers who rescued him. “We did our duty,” said Bala with a beaming face.