Army seeks self-reliance in defence equipment

March 07, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A two day ‘Southern Star Army Academia Industry Interface’ began at the Pangode Military Station here on Thursday with the focus on transformation to Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology.

Various industries, start-ups and academia are participating and demonstrating their equipment, services, and solutions related to the armed forces. The equipment are on display at the Colachal Stadium.

Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding of 54 Infantry Division; Brigadier Salil M.P., Station Commander, Pangode Military Station; Col. Sanjeev Nair (Retd), Chief Executive Office, Technopark; Guruprasad, former Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation; were among those who attended the inaugural session. Interactive sessions, panel discussion, and exhibition by industries and start-ups are the highlights of the two-day event which concludes on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common platform

A pressnote issued here said the main objective of the event was to identify the core fields of competency in the industries and academia for supporting the Indian Army and thus pave way towards indigenisation, especially for MSEs and start-ups. The event will bring together personalities from the defence forces, industries, and academia on a common platform to discuss the aspirations of the Indian Army from manufacturing industries and the challenges faced by defence industries and academia in meeting the expectations of the army.

“This is an opportunity provided by the armed forces to industries and the academia to innovate and research in a range of products and services, including weapons, equipment, technology, and logistical support to advance Indian military capabilities and the contribution of private industries/academia to the Indian defence forces,” the pressnote said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.