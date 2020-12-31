Army recruitment rally in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 December 2020 00:03 IST

From January 11 to 21

An army recruitment rally will be held at the Colachel Stadium, Pangode Military Station, here from January 11 to 21. A total of 48,656 candidates have registered online for the rally, the Army said.

Organised by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Thiruvananthapuram, and held under the aegis of the HQ Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru, the rally is open to male candidates from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

Posts

The rally is being held for enrolment as Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/ Inventory Management and Soldier Tradesmen.

For attending the rally, candidates need to register online on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Those who have registered have been issued admit cards online.

Warning against agents

The Army has warned candidates not to fall prey to agents who promise easy entry into the army.

“It is once again reiterated that the entry into Indian Army is totally free and there are no agents. Entry is totally on merit and no one can influence the selection system which is conducted by teams from outside the State. Candidates are advised not to pay money to any agent, institute or organisation even if he claims to be an ex-Army man with contacts in the recruiting office,” a statement said.

Candidates also have been asked to report such persons to the police or the ARO.