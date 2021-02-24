Army recruitment rally from tomorrow

To be held with COVID protocol at Greenfield Stadium in the capital

The district administration has made accommodation and travel arrangements for candidates arriving in the city from February 26 to March 12 for a combined army recruitment rally at the Greenfield Stadium, Kariavattom.

Everything is set for the rally which will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday.

The district administration is expecting 5,000 to 7,000 candidates on each day of the rally, Vinay Goyal, District Development Officer and nodal officer appointed by the administration for the rally, said.

Over 91,000 candidates from all 14 districts have registered with the Indian Army for the rally. The mammoth event is being organised jointly by the Army Recruitment Offices at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

In all, 300 police personnel will be deployed at Kariavattom and nearby places from Thursday for managing the crowd. The Health Department will deploy medical teams with ambulance at the venue.

Temporary accommodation will be provided at 13 schools.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will ply special services from the schools to the stadium. The KSRTC will also conduct additional services from all districts for the candidates. Help desks will be opened in all districts in addition to a ‘WhatsApp help desk’ which can be contacted on 8129562972.

Candidates can book tickets via www.online.ksrtc.com or the Ente KSRTC mobile app.