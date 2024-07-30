Army personnel rescue around 150 people from Mundakkai village

Personnel of the Indian Army that is carrying out rescue operations in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, have so far rescued around 150 people from Mundakkai village, provided medical aid, and evacuated them to safer places.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of four columns with a total strength of approximately 225 personnel have already been deployed for the operation, while two more columns with a strength of approximately 140 personnel are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram to be airlifted on short notice in case the need arises, Army sources said.

They added that the Army is setting up a Command-and-Control centre at Kozhikode to coordinate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts. Helicopter reconnaissance of the affected area is being undertaken, and damage assessment is being carried out to channelise rescue operations in the correct direction.

For this, the Army is inducting ‘bridging resources’ by road from Bengaluru, and also airlifted from Delhi, apart from teams of search-and-rescue dogs. Besides aid in terms of medicines and first aid, the ECHS Polyclinic, Kalpetta, is extending all possible help by way of services of doctor/ nursing assistant and ambulance service to the personnel engaged in assisting the disaster-affected people.

Moreover, additional efforts, based on the request of the State government, are being made. Apart from ‘bridging assets’ from Madras Engineers’ Group, two additional columns of personnel from Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram would be shifted to the affected areas by the Indian Air force.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.