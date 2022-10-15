Army personnel conduct clean-up drive near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Army personnel cleaning the Padmatheertham pond at the eastern entrance to the Sri padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Army personnel and representatives of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple display the waste collected from the Fort area near the temple on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

