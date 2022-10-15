Army personnel conduct clean-up drive near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 15, 2022 19:11 IST

Army personnel cleaning the Padmatheertham pond at the eastern entrance to the Sri padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement
Army personnel and representatives of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple display the waste collected from the Fort area near the temple on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of the SWACHHTA 2.0 campaign, Army personnel from the Pangode Military Station here carried out a cleanliness drive near the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple on Saturday. Pangode military station commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma and more than 200 Army personnel and representatives of the temple trust participated in the drive.

The volunteers cleaned up the neighbourhood at the four entrances to the temple. The temple ponds were cleared of waste. Army boats were utilised to clean the ponds. A total of 500 kg of plastic and other non- degradable waste materials were collected during the drive, a press note issued here said.

