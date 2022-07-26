Army pays tribute to Kargil hero

Underwater portrait of Captain Vikram Batra installed

Artist ‘Da Vinci’ Suresh creates an underwater portrait of Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt. Vikram Batra to pay tribute to him as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

Underwater portrait of Captain Vikram Batra installed

As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Tuesday, the Pangode Military Station here organised an underwater installation of a portrait of late Captain Vikram Batra who was killed in action during the Kargil war.

Artist Davinci Suresh took eight hours to complete the 1500-sq.ft underwater artwork using tiles. The event was organised by the Army in association with the scuba team of Bond Water Sports Private Ltd.

A Defence pressnote issued here on Tuesday said the underwater portrait secured the URF World Records (Universal Records Forum). Station Commander of Pangode Military Station presented a memento to the artist and the scuba team. A military band display was also organised as part of the event.

In another event, the Station Commander laid a wreath and paid homage to Kargil war heroes.