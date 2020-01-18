Army Mela at Malappuram

An Army Mela will be organised at MSP Grounds here on Saturday and Sunday. The mela, titled Know Your Army, is aimed at popularising the image of the force and attracting the youth to it.

It is for the first time that such a mela is being held here. Entry will be free. Visitors will get an opportunity to have a close view of arms and equipment used by the Indian Army. The Defence Security Corps (DSC), Kannur, will be in charge of the mela.

Major General R.J. Babu, General Officer Commanding, Kerala and Karnataka regions, will inaugurate the mela.

Army personnel will display para-motoring, motor cycle adventures, weaponry show, bomb diffusing, protecting measures from nuclear, biological and chemical attacks, and Kalarippayattu. There will also be a display of the Army Band.

The mela will have stalls providing information about Army recruitment, perks and allowances to soldiers and several other aspects of the force. There will also be a medical camp.

Officials said the mela would showcase Army lifestyle, quality of training, and military values.