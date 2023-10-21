ADVERTISEMENT

Army Green team lifts inter-services cross-country championship

October 21, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Army Green team lifted the coveted the 54th Inter Services Cross Country Championship trophy held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, on Friday.

The prestigious event was flagged off by Commodore Amitav Mookherjee, Principal Director (Training) and Officiating Deputy Commandant, INA.

Four elite teams including Army Red, Army Green, Navy, and Airforce participated in the championship.

A total of 24 runners competed in the thrilling event, with each team comprising six dedicated athletes.

The picturesque yet challenging terrain of the INA served as the backdrop for this ultimate test of endurance, determination, and grit.

This year’s competition featured a gruelling 10-km course that traversed a diverse range of landscapes, from rugged roads and muddy paths to steep hill slopes and the captivating sandy beaches that surround the academy.

Army Green team lifted the coveted Inter-Services Cross-Country Championship trophy. Havildar Hari Singh from Army Green team secured the first position, followed Havildar Mohan Saini from Army Red team and Havildar Deepak Kumar from Army Red team in second and third positions respectively.

Commodore Mookherjee awarded the trophy and individual prizes.

