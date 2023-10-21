HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army Green team lifts inter-services cross-country championship

October 21, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Army Green team lifted the coveted the 54th Inter Services Cross Country Championship trophy held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, on Friday.

The prestigious event was flagged off by Commodore Amitav Mookherjee, Principal Director (Training) and Officiating Deputy Commandant, INA.

Four elite teams including Army Red, Army Green, Navy, and Airforce participated in the championship.

A total of 24 runners competed in the thrilling event, with each team comprising six dedicated athletes.

The picturesque yet challenging terrain of the INA served as the backdrop for this ultimate test of endurance, determination, and grit.

This year’s competition featured a gruelling 10-km course that traversed a diverse range of landscapes, from rugged roads and muddy paths to steep hill slopes and the captivating sandy beaches that surround the academy.

Army Green team lifted the coveted Inter-Services Cross-Country Championship trophy. Havildar Hari Singh from Army Green team secured the first position, followed Havildar Mohan Saini from Army Red team and Havildar Deepak Kumar from Army Red team in second and third positions respectively.

Commodore Mookherjee awarded the trophy and individual prizes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.