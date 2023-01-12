Army follows the ‘Nation First’ mantra: Brigadier Lalit Sharma

January 12, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, on Thursday stressed the role of the media in nation building.

Interacting with the media ahead of the January 15 Army Day celebrations, Brigadier Sharma said the Indian Army followed the mantra of ‘Nation first.’ So it was with media houses where the national interest was always kept supreme, he said.

The army was in continuous touch with the State government, Brigadier Sharma said, recalling the rescue-and-relief operations carried out by the army during the floods and landslips in north Kerala in 2021.

Service of country

As India celebrated its 75th year of Independence, the army dedicated itself to the service of the nation, and to prootect the highest virtues as enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

The Chetwode motto, ‘the safety, honour and welfare of your country come first, always and every time’ was an apt description of the army’s core values, Brigadier Sharma said.

Every year, January 15 is celebrated as ‘Army Day’ to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) K.M. Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir F.R.R. Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949.

This year, the Army Day parade on January 15 is being held for the first time in Bengaluru.