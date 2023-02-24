Army allays concerns about changes in Agniveer selection process

February 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A marked dip in registrations for Agniveer recruitment in States such as Kerala and Karnataka after the recent changes announced in the selection process has prompted the Army to try and allay the concerns of aspirants.

The major change in the process is that a candidate will now sit for the common entrance examination first instead of the physical tests. The online examination is conducted across 176 venues in the country, including seven in Kerala. But there is no change in either the syllabus or the pattern of the exam or the degree of difficulty, Major General P. Ramesh, Additional Director General, Recruiting (States), said here on Friday.

The changes in recruitment come into effect from the 2023-24 fiscal.

The Army opened the online registration on February 16, and in the first nine days, only a little over 10,000 registrations have been recorded from Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Mahe. Of this, Kerala accounts for approximately 2,800. In previous years, these numbers were close to 80,000 and 30,000 respectively, said Major General Ramesh.

A slump is natural when changes are announced, he said, adding that he would like to see a quantum jump in the registrations.

The online registrations for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer tradesmen (10th pass and 8th pass), Agniveer clerk/storekeeper technical close on March 15.

Holding the common entrance examination test first instead of the mass recruitment rallies has definite advantages, according to Major General Ramesh. One, the changed procedure focusses on the cognitive aspects of the individual. Two, it streamlines the recruitment process, and thirdly, it has significantly cut down administrative requirements.

He said the slump in registration was not on account of the Agniveer scheme, but due to the changes in the recruitment process, particularly the entrance exam which was shifted from a paper-and-pen exercise to a computerised one.

Earlier, thousands of registered candidates would attend recruitment rally first where they would undergo physical tests, physical measurements and medical tests before they get shortlisted for the common entrance exam. Now, the exam comes first and shortlisted candidates would then attend the recruitment rallies. The pattern of rallies also remains unchanged.

The army has also introduced an online test fee of ₹500 per candidate, 50% of which is borne by the Army.

Major General Ramesh advised candidates not to fall prey to touts and their claims about influencing selection. The recruitment remains unbiased, impartial and merit-based, he said.

Information regarding the recruitment process can be accessed on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.