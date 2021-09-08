Arms seizure case: Lankan national held

KOCHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Arasaratinam Ramesh, a Sri Lankan national, in connection with the Vizhinjam arms seizure case.

The case was originally registered by the Vizhinjam police against six Sri Lankan nationals following their arrest and seizure of 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 guns and 1,000 live rounds from their a boat by the Indian Coast Guard during patrolling off the Vizhinjam coast on March 18, 2021.

The NIA took over the investigation and arrested two more accused persons, Suresh Raj and Soundarajan, on August 2, 2021. An official communication issued by the agency said that Mr. Ramesh is the brother of Suresh Raj and he had been actively assisting him in the collection of arms, ammunition and drugs trafficking through the international sea route.

The NIA had seized incriminating documents related to the transactions of drugs and arms at the search held in his rented home in Ernakulam earlier. The accused was produced before the Special Court for NIA cases here and remanded to judicial custody, it said.