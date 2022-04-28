Armoured Corps veterans’ meet
Veterans of Armoured Corps are organising a meeting on the occasion of ‘Armour Day’ on 01 May at Hotel Sea Palace, Kollam.
Veterans who have participated in 1971 war, war widows and children of veterans who have excelled in various walks of life will be honoured during the meeting. For more details, contact 9447502930, 9446648439.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.