Kerala

Armless youth icon lends a helping hand

Pranav M.B. handing over his TV to SFI district secretary P. Dinanath at Alathur on Monday.

Pranav donates his TV set to SFI initiative to help the needy

Pranav M.B., who had been in news as the armless ambassador of the differently abled during last year’s Lok Sabha elections, on Monday joined the SFI TV Challenge by donating his television set to help the deprived.

“I will be happy if my TV set helps at least one student to learn during this COVID-19 pandemic. I can manage with my smartphone,” said Pranav after handing over his TV to SFI district secretary P. Dinanath at his house at Malamalamukku, Alathur.

SVEEP ambassador

Pranav had been chosen by the district administration as the youth icon of the differently abled for the Election Commission’s voter awareness programme, SVEEP (systematic voter education and electoral participation).

He became a hero when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a photo with him on his social media page in December last.

“I am sure the TV set will reach the most deserving hands,” said Pranav, who is preparing for PSC exams after he passed BCom securing 65% marks from Government College, Chittur. During the lockdown, he completed more than two dozen paintings using his right toes.

Mr. Dinanath said that they were aiming to collect 500 TV sets through the TV Challenge. “We will be distributing them to those who have no means to afford television sets to continue their school education,” he said.

He said they were focussing on Adivasi areas in the district.

