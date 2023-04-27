Armed robberies were more threatening than battle in Sudan, say Keralite evacuees

April 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the conflict between two militarised factions has turned Khartoum, the capital of strife-torn Sudan, into a war zone, armed robberies carried out by locals were more threatening than the warring factions, say evacuees.

Fifty-four-year-old Thomas Varghese, who had been in the Sudan, the third biggest country in Africa, for about 16 years and now evacuated under Operation Kaveri, says there has been intense battle between two rival factions in and outside the capital city and other far-off provinces.

Although a Keralite was killed after being hit by a stray bullet, not a single Indian was deliberately targeted by the military or the rival faction in the fight so far. In fact, armed robberies by local Sudanese was more challenging than fighting. They often storm office premises and buildings where foreigners stay and demand money, food and valuables at gun point. “When they aim their guns at us, foreigners, including Indians, have no other way but to give what they demand,” Mr. Varghese tells The Hindu from Kollam after being evacuated back to the State.

“On the other hand, we cannot blame them for the brazen heists at gun point as the situation in the war-torn Sudan is very poor. They have no means for food as most the supermarkets and grocery stores have been either looted or destroyed. The armed gangs demand gold or dollars first and then food items,” says Mr. Varghese.

Sometimes, they held us hostage for hours until they robbed the people of their entire valuables, but luckily no one was attacked or targeted as everyone cooperated with them, he adds.

Though the Kerala government estimated that there were around 120 Keralites, Mr. Varghese says that at least 250-300 Keralites have been working there in various companies. Mainly Indians in Khartoum and neighbouring places had been evacuated under the mission, while there are still people stranded in far-off regions. They could not reach the places the Indian mission announced as contact points in the absence of transportation and communication facilities.

Mr. Varghese’s 23-year-old daughter, Sherin Thomas, who arrived in Sudan two years ago to pursue her graduation, said the evacuation was peaceful for her family and that the Indian authorities helped them reach the Port of Sudan from Soba where they were staying by providing transportation facilities.

Mr. Varghese had been working as a factory in-charge of an export firm for the last 16 years, while his wife, Sheelamma Varghese, had been working as a nurse at a private hospital in Khartoum for the past 18 years.