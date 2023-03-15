‘Armed Maoists’ spotted at tribal hamlet in Wayanad

March 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

A group of suspected Maoists was spotted at Arimala tribal hamlet, near Kunhome, under the Thondarnadu police station limits in Wayanad district on Tuesday night.

The four-member team, including two women, armed and in green uniform, reached the house of one A.K. Sasi, a temporary watcher of the Kunhome forest station, around 9 p.m. on the day and spent nearly two hours with tribesmen of the hamlet, according to local residents.

A member of the group reportedly took the mobile phone of Mr. Sasi and sent some WhatsApp messages to some persons in his contact list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The messages on behalf of the Banasurasagar committee of the Kabani Dalam, an armed unit of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists), called upon the public, including tribal people, to protest against alleged “scams” of the governments and government officials. While some messages urged the government to provide jobs to all deserving tribal people, others criticised the policies and activities of the government, said the residents.

One of the members had covered his face with a piece of cloth and all four of them carried guns, said the residents, adding that the group left the hamlet after collecting essential groceries.

The armed group also warned the residents that the latter should not inform the police about their “secret visit.”

Meanwhile, district police chief R. Anand told The Hindu that a team of Kerala Thunderbolts commandos reached the site on Wednesday morning and carried out an inspection of the hamlet.

The Thondarnadu police have registered an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in connection with the incident, said Mr. Anand. The Mananthavady DySP have been directed to investigate the case, he added.