Armed forces celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Boats taking part in a race organised by the Army as part of the 75th Independence day celeberations on Akkulam Lake in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram

16 August 2021 00:52 IST

War heroes, their kin felicitated on the occasion

The armed forces celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence with various events on Saturday.

A felicitation ceremony was organised under the aegis of the Pangode military station at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan felicitated the following gallantry medal winners and ‘Veer Naris’ (women relatives of the war heroes): Ashok Chakra winner former Havildar Alby D’Cruz; V. Chellathai, mother of the late Captain Jerry Premraj (Vir Chakra); K Sudha, wife of the late Naik S. Jayaprakash (Vir Chakra); Geetha Gopakumar, wife of the late Major Gopakumar Raman Pillai (Vir Chakra); Priyanka Nair, wife of the late Lieutenant Colonel S. Anand (Shaurya Chakra); and Honourary Lieutenant K. Krishna Kumar, a recipient of the Sena Medal.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Khan said the armed forces defended India’s territorial integrity and displayed tremendous devotion and sacrifice while doing so.

In the morning, a boat race was organised by the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army with 75 soldiers, and a formation of the numerical figure ‘75’ with fishing boats, on Akkulam Lake. Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, inaugurated the event.

Ceremonial guard

Commandant G. Sreekumar, Station Commander, Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, reviewed a ceremonial guard at the station. A team from the station hoisted the national flag off the Kovalam coast as part of a pan-India flag hoisting drive launched by the Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard ships stationed at Kollam and Vizhinjam also hoisted the national flag.

Various events were held by different National Cadet Corps (NCC) units under the NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) across the State and Lakshadweep. These included homage to freedom fighter and martyrs, freedom run, cleaning drive, webinar on importance of national integration in nation building, national-level quiz, felicitation of veteran gallantry awardees/dependents, patriotic dance competition, blood donation camp, and other contests.