Arjun’s family satisfied with rescue operations in Shirur

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The family of Arjun, the truck driver from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode who went missing in the landslip in Shirur, Karnataka, has expressed satisfaction over the way rescue operations are progressing there.

Anju, Arjun’s sister, said here on Tuesday that they expected the search to go on until the whereabouts of Arjun were known and suggested that all possible technologies be used for the purpose. She thanked rescue workers, including volunteers, who went to Shirur from Kozhikode as well as the Army. “If the rescue operations continue in this manner, we have hope that Arjun will be found,” she said.

Search continues for missing people at landslip site near Shirur in Uttara Kannada

Meanwhile, the Army and the Navy abandoned search in the Gangavali river temporarily on Tuesday owing to heavy flow as a result of which scuba divers were not able to continue their work. Even after eight days, there has not been any trace of Arjun or the truck he was in. The Army has concluded that the truck was not to be found in the land and started the search under the huge pile of mud in the middle of the river. Search is going on in the area from where the radar had picked up a signal on Monday.

Amateur radio operators seek permission to join rescue operation in Shirur

Meanwhile, the decayed body of a woman, who went missing in the landslip, was found from Gokarna, 12 km away from the site. She was identified as Sanna Hanumanthappa who lived on the opposite bank of the river.

