ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Pandian takes charge as Thrissur Collector 

Updated - July 19, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Thrissur

He promises active interventions in the developmental issues of the district

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Pandian taking charge as the Thrissur District Collector on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Arjun Pandian, a 2017 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, has taken charge as the Thrissur District Collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector promised to make active interventions in the developmental issues of the district after studying their scopes and challenges.

“Time-bound and transparent services will be ensured for the public. The current focus will be on coordination of disaster management activities in the rain-affected areas,” he said.

His previous assignments include as the Staff Officer of the Chief Secretary and as the Labour Commissioner. He had functioned as subcollector and assistant collector in various districts. Mr. Pandian, who graduated in electrical engineering from the T.K.M. College of Engineering, Kollam, hails from Elappara, Idukki.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US