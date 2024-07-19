GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arjun Pandian takes charge as Thrissur Collector 

He promises active interventions in the developmental issues of the district

Published - July 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Pandian, a 2017 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, has taken charge as the Thrissur District Collector.

The Collector promised to make active interventions in the developmental issues of the district after studying their scopes and challenges.

“Time-bound and transparent services will be ensured for the public. The current focus will be on coordination of disaster management activities in the rain-affected areas,” he said.

His previous assignments include as the Staff Officer of the Chief Secretary and as the Labour Commissioner. He had functioned as subcollector and assistant collector in various districts. Mr. Pandian, who graduated in electrical engineering from the T.K.M. College of Engineering, Kollam, hails from Elappara, Idukki.

