Arjun Ayanki, seven others sentenced to imprisonment in murder bid case

Arjun Ayanki, an accused in gold smuggling and quotation gang cases, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Kannur Additional Sessions Court for his involvement in an attempted murder case from 2017. The court also convicted seven other CPI(M) workers — Sajith, Job Johnson, Sujith, Lajith, Sumit, K. Sarath, and C. Sayuj — who received the same sentence.

The case pertains to a violent attack on two BJP workers, Bhagat Nidin and Nikhil, in Azhikode. Prosecutors said that the victims were assaulted with weapons, including an iron rod, with the intent to kill. The incident, which occurred seven years ago, resulted in injuries to both BJP workers.

In addition to the five-year prison term, each of the convicts was fined ₹25,000. The judgment brings closure to a case that has lingered in the courts for several years.

